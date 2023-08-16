Residents unite to rebuild after wildfire
(CNN) — Identifying those killed in the Maui wildfires will be very difficult and likely take weeks, Hawaii’s governor said Tuesday as the death toll climbed to 106 and families desperately waiting to hear about lost loved ones were asked to provide DNA samples.

A genetics team will help identify victims, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told CNN, as around 185 search and rescue workers and 20 cadaver dogs continued to comb through the ashes of homes and business incinerated by the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas, Raja Razek, Taylor Romine, Gloria Pazmino and Joey Hurst contributed to this report.