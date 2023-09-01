The Blendon Township, Ohio police department released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting that took the life of Ta'Kiya Young. Young was accused of shoplifting by an employee and tried to leave the scene. CNN's Miguel Marquez reports.

(CNN) — Newly released police body camera footage shows an officer firing through the windshield of a pregnant woman’s car after she was accused of shoplifting at a grocery store in a Columbus, Ohio, suburb last week.

Ta’kiya Young, 21, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.