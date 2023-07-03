Ohio governor asks Biden to declare disaster for East Palestine train derailment

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says clean up of the derailment site is still ongoing.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(CNN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has asked President Joe Biden to issue a major disaster declaration for the February 3 train derailment in East Palestine that released massive amounts of toxic chemicals, triggered evacuations and extensive, ongoing, cleanup efforts.

In his letter to Biden, the Republican governor said the declaration “is needed to ensure that the State and Federal government use all resources available to step in and provide the community with needed assistance.”