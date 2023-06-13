(CNN) — Authorities are working to identify a body recovered from the wreckage of the Interstate 95 collapse in Philadelphia, where crews have started around-the-clock efforts to demolish the crumbled East Coast artery that could take months to rebuild.

The raised section of the busy highway came crashing down around 6:20 am Sunday, after a truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline crashed and exploded in flames under it, officials said. The truck had taken an off-ramp, crashed on its side while trying to go around a curve, slammed into a wall and ignited a fire, Pennsylvania Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll said Monday. The truck driver has not been identified, and authorities have not said whether the driver survived the crash.

