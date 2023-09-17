$80M jet's wreckage presumed to be in South Carolina
(CNN) — A debris field was found and identified Monday as the remains of an F-35 fighter jet that went missing a day earlier near Charleston, South Carolina, after its pilot ejected, according to the Marine Corps and a defense official with knowledge of the search.

The debris field is approximately two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston. JB Charleston, which led the search, “is transferring incident command to the USMC this evening, as they begin the recovery process,” the Marine Corps said in a news release.