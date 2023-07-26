'Big national security concern': Ex-Navy pilot on lack of knowledge around UFOs
(CNN) — Three retired military veterans testified Wednesday at a House hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena – commonly known as UFOs – warning that the sightings are a national security problem and that the government has been too secretive about them.

A House Oversight subcommittee convened Wednesday’s hearing on UFOs, as the lawmakers who pushed for the hearing are calling for the government to be more forthcoming about the unidentified anomalous phenomena.

