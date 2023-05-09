Officer who helped stop Louisville bank shooter is off a ventilator and is able to follow some commands

Officer Nickolas Wilt was injured in an April mass shooting at a Louisville bank.

 LMPD

Police Officer Nickolas Wilt is off a ventilator one month after being shot in the head while responding to a mass shooting at a Louisville bank, the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday.

"We are happy to announce that Officer Wilt is officially off the ventilator and all other life-sustaining equipment," police said. "Additionally, he has shown neurological improvement and is able to follow some commands."

CNN's Emma Tucker and Celina Tebor contributed to this report.