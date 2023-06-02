Officer recalls making eye contact and firing shots at Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting defendant

Mourners visit the memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue on October 31, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

 Jeff Swensen/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — A Pittsburgh police officer on Friday identified Robert Bowers as the rifle-toting man he confronted on the morning 11 worshippers were killed at a synagogue in October 2018.

Officer Michael Smidga, testifying at Bowers’ federal death penalty trial, said he briefly made eye contact with the gunman after arriving at the Tree of Life synagogue.