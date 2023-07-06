OceanGate suspends exploration and commercial operations after the deadly implosion of its Titan submersible

OceanGate's Titan submersible is pictured.

 Oceangate/AFP/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — OceanGate – the owner of the Titan submersible that imploded during a voyage to the Titanic, killing all five people on board – says it has suspended its exploration and commercial operations, according to its website.

The company’s CEO, Stockton Rush, was among those who perished in the disaster in the North Atlantic Ocean last month.