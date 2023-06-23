(CNN) — Stockton Rush wore a hard-hat and stood next to one of his submersible crafts last year full of enthusiasm as he told a bunch of students about the thrills and perils of being a deep-sea explorer.

“The key element in any expedition is you got to be thinking, what could go wrong? What can I do to mitigate that risk,” Rush told the students via a live web stream prior to one of his voyages. Despite such planning, he conceded, “something always bites you that you didn’t expect.”