(CNN) — As the search for the missing Titan submersible reaches a critical moment, the company that operates the dive vessel is facing questions about its operations amid mounting reports of safety concerns, mechanical problems, canceled expeditions and an alleged disregard for regulatory processes.

CNN has reached out to OceanGate Expeditions, which earlier this week said it’s focused on safely recovering the five people who vanished Sunday during Titan’s excursion to the Titanic’s resting place in the North Atlantic, about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The company’s founder and CEO is onboard.

CNN’s Sabrina Souza, Polo Sandoval, Celina Tebor, Rob Frehse, Jason Kravarik, Paul P. Murphy, Veronica Miracle, Jeffrey Kopp and Taylor Romine contributed to this report.