Titanic-bound submersible suffered ‘catastrophic implosion,’ killing all 5 on board, US Coast Guard says

(CNN) — The Titanic-bound submersible that went missing on Sunday with five people on board suffered a “catastrophic implosion,” killing everyone on board, US Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger said Thursday.

The tail cone and other debris from the missing Titan submersible were found about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic.

