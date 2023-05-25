(CNN) — The Manhattan District Attorney has indicted a New York police officer for repeatedly punching a man who was acting “erratically” in the face and knocking him unconscious during an encounter in the West Village in November 2021, which “caused the victim to suffer substantial pain.”

NYPD Officer Juan Perez, 42, pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in court Wednesday and “categorically denies the allegations put forth by the district attorney,” his lawyer, James Kilduff, told CNN.