(CNN) — Flash flood warnings are in effect Sunday night across southeastern New York, including New York City, as powerful thunderstorms make their way into the region, bringing “torrential downpours,” the National Weather Service said.

A flood watch is in effect across New York City until 6 a.m. Monday morning, the city said on its website, adding that areas that were low-lying, had poor drainage or are close to creeks, streams or rivers are particularly at risk for flash flooding.

CNN’s Michelle Watson and Brandon Miller contributed to this report.