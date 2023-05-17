NYC bike path terrorist set to be sentenced to serve life in prison after nearly two dozen victims testify

(CNN) — The terrorist who drove a rented truck into pedestrians and cyclists on a New York City bike path in 2017, killing eight people, is set to be sentenced to serve life in prison Wednesday after about two dozen people spoke about the impact of the attack.

Sayfullo Saipov effectively learned his sentence in March, when the jury in the penalty phase of his trial in Manhattan federal court told a judge it was unable to reach an unanimous decision favoring the death penalty on any of the nine capital counts against him. The capital counts each carry a mandatory life imprisonment sentence by law.

CNN’s Eric Levenson contributed to this report.