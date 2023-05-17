NYC bike path terrorist receives 8 consecutive life sentences after ‘unrepentant’ speech

(CNN) — The Islamic extremist who drove a rented truck into pedestrians and cyclists on a New York City bike path in 2017 was sentenced to eight consecutive life sentences on Wednesday after he spoke for nearly an hour to defend his actions.

Sayfullo Saipov was sentenced to life in prison for each of the eight victims as well as a consecutive term of 260 years and two additional concurrent life sentences, federal district Judge Vernon Broderick imposed in court.

CNN’s Eric Levenson and Kara Scannell contributed to this report.