Passengers flying from Italy to Atlanta on Tuesday on a Delta Air Lines flight were lifted out of their seats after the aircraft experienced severe turbulence.

(CNN) — The National Transportation Safety Board said that it is opening an investigation into a Delta Air Lines flight rocked by turbulence on Tuesday that sent passengers and crew to the hospital.

“The Airbus A350 was en route from Milan, Italy, when flight encountered severe turbulence on approach to its planned destination of Atlanta,” the agency said in a tweet on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday evening.