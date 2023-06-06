NTSB investigators to wrap up work at scene of Virginia plane crash, with a preliminary report expected in the coming weeks

(CNN) — Investigators examining the wreckage of a private plane that crashed Sunday in Virginia – killing all four people onboard after its pilot became unresponsive – say they will wrap up their work at the scene Wednesday and begin planning how to recover pieces of the plane.

So far, National Transportation Safety Board investigators have faced challenging rural terrain and the near total devastation of the aircraft, a federal official said.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarhenas, Amanda Jackson, Natasha Bertrand, Haley Britzky, Greg Wallace, Chris Boyette, Brian Todd and Lauren Koenig contributed to this report.