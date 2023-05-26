(CNN) — The National Transportation Safety Board has determined that the probable cause of a 2021 crash involving multiple vehicles in Butler County, Alabama, which killed nine children and one adult, was “the unsafe speeds of multiple vehicles during rain, low visibility, and wet road conditions,” according to the report.

Contributing to the fatal injuries of eight of the children killed was the post-crash fire, the NTSB added. “However, neither the exact origin of the fire nor the exact ignition source could be determined due to the extent and severity of the fire damage,” the report said.

CNN’s Dakin Andone, Chuck Johnston and Martin Savidge contributed to this report.