After the bitter battles of Ukraine's advances, few structures are left standing from which Kyiv's forces can defend the recaptured ground, making their progress vulnerable to Russia's blunt artillery. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports.

Neskuchne, Ukraine (CNN) — The four roads of Staromayorske appear almost ground to dust in the drone footage. It’s a tiny village, but as the latest gain of Ukraine’s renewed counteroffensive in the direction of Mariupol, Staromayorske’s symbolism far outweighs its size.

Its fate represents a larger problem for Ukraine as it pushes forward. After the bitter battles of Ukraine’s advances, barely a wall is left standing from which Kyiv’s forces can defend the recaptured ground, making their hard-earned progress vulnerable to Russia’s blunt artillery.