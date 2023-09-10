Djokovic speaks to CNN after historic grand slam win
(CNN) — Novak Djokovic won the US Open on Sunday, defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 in the men’s final to extend his record grand slam singles titles to 24.

The world No. 2 further cemented himself as one of the greatest tennis players ever – with Sunday’s win, he matches Margaret Court’s record for most all-time grand slam titles.

CNN’s Eryn Mathewson contributed to this report.