'Barbie' star on how she portrayed her character
Video play button

New York (CNN) — There’s nothing Barbie has loved more in her 64 years in the toy world than to keep reinventing herself.

She boasts more than 200 careers on her resume — doctor, astronaut, computer engineer, CEO and even presidential candidate. She’s had an enviable motley crew of doll friends who’ve stood by her through the decades, and her dollhouse mansions put Bel Air mega estates to shame.