Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald fired after hazing claims

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was initially suspended for two weeks without pay on Friday, has said previously he was not aware of the alleged hazing.

 Darron Cummings/AP

(CNN) — Northwestern University fired longtime head football coach Pat Fitzgerald, the school announced Monday. The move comes after allegations of hazing within the Wildcats football program.

The decision was effective immediately, university president Michael Schill said in a letter to the Northwestern community.

CNN’s Wayne Sterling contributed to this report.