North Korea says it tested an advanced solid-fueled ballistic missile. Here’s why adversaries are alarmed

North Korea says it launched a new type of Hwasong-18 Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) using solid fuel in April.

 Courtesy Rodong Sinmun

(CNN) — North Korea fired what it said was a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, just days after Pyongyang threatened to shoot down US military reconnaissance planes flying over nearby waters.

The launch follows several other recent tests of North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), which have raised alarm among adversaries as the isolated authoritarian nation ramps up its efforts to develop weapons capable of potentially striking major US cities.