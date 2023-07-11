North Korea said it fired a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday

North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile into waters near Japan after threatening US.

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — North Korea said that the intercontinental ballistic missile it launched on Wednesday, which flew for more than 70 minutes, was a Hwasong-18, marking a potential new round of confrontation with Washington and its allies.

The 74-minute flight time represents a marginal advancement on the missiles tested by North Korea in March and April of this year, both of which were also ICBMs – weapons with the required range to potentially hit the continental United States.

