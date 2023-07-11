Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — North Korea has fired what appears to be a long-range ballistic missile from the Pyongyang area to waters off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday, marking a potential new round of confrontation with Seoul and Washington.

Japan’s Coast Guard said the missile was launched at 9:59 a.m. local time and fell into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, at 11:15 a.m., citing the Ministry of Defense. It warned ships in the fall area to exercise caution and look out for further information.

CNN’s Junko Ogura contributed to this report.