Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — North Korea on Wednesday fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that flew for more than 70 minutes, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, marking a potential new round of confrontation with Washington and its allies.

The 74-minute flight time represents a marginal advancement on the missiles tested by North Korea in March and April of this year, both of which were also ICBMs – weapons with the required range to potentially hit the continental United States.

CNN’s Junko Ogura and Emiko Jozuka in Tokyo contributed to this report.