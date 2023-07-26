North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed delegations from Russia and China to celebrate what North Koreans call "Victory Day." The celebration marked 70 years of the Korean armistice with two of North Korea's key allies in the war. The gathering comes as the three countries align over yet an…

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — Delegations from Russia and China, North Korea’s key allies in the Korean War, gathered in Pyongyang this week to celebrate North Korea’s “Victory Day” in the war that ravaged the Korean Peninsula seven decades ago as they align over another very contemporary conflict – Russia’s devastating invasion of Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gave Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu – an architect of Moscow’s assault on Ukraine – a tour of a defense exposition in Pyongyang on Wednesday, with images from North Korean media showing them walking past an array of weaponry, from Pyongyang’s nuclear-capable ballistic missiles to its newest drones.