Nonsurgical cat contraception could help curb overpopulation, study says

(CNN) — There are an estimated 600 million domestic cats in the world, and 80% of them are feral or stray animals.

Spaying and neutering cats helps prevent homeless kittens and overcrowded animal shelters. Curbing feral cat populations also reduces the risk of these animals preying on wild animals, such as birds, small mammals and reptiles. Now, scientists have announced a potential new method of feline contraception that’s shown early promise: long-lasting contraceptive injections that prevent ovulation.