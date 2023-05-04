'Nobody's promised tomorrow.' Richard Glossip remains hopeful 2 weeks before he's scheduled to be executed

After 26 years behind bars, nine execution dates, three last meals and two independent investigations that raised serious doubts about his conviction, Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip is facing what could be the final days of his life.

"I think it's easier for me than anybody else because I've done it so many times," he told CNN Thursday, two weeks before he's scheduled to be executed for the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese -- a crime he maintains he was not involved in.

CNN's Holly Yan and Emma Tucker contributed to this report.