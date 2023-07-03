(CNN) — New York officials say there are no credible threats ahead of Tuesday’s annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration in Manhattan, but there will be heightened security, including thousands of police officers, across the city.

“Currently there are no specific credible threats directed towards the July Fourth fireworks or any other celebrations taking place in New York City,” New York City Police Department Patrol Services Bureau Chief John Chell said at a Monday news conference.

