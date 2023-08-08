An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night in the Portage Park neighborhood, after going to get ice cream for her and her father. A 43-year-old neighbor has been charged with her murder.

    CHICAGO (WBBM) -- A 43-year-old man has been ordered held without bail, after he was charged with shooting a 9-year-old girl in front of her father outside their Portage Park home over the weekend.