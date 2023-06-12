Nine out of 10 people are biased against women, UN report finds

In countries where women are more educated than men, the average gender pay gap remains 39% in favor of men.

 piranka/iStockphoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — Almost nine out of 10 people hold “fundamental biases” against women, a new UN report has found, decrying a “decade of stagnation” that has led to a dismantling of women’s rights in many parts of the world.

Half of people globally still believe men make better political leaders than women; more than 40% believe men make better business executives than women; and 25% believe it is justified for a man to beat his wife, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report released Monday found, reflecting the latest data from the World Values Survey.

CNN’s Tara Subramaniam contributed to this report.