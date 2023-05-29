Nigeria’s Bola Tinubu sworn in as president, facing divided nation and economic woes

Bola Ahmed Tinubu thanks his supporters after he was declared winner in Nigeria's presidential election, at the Party's campaign headquarters, in Abuja, Nigeria March 1, 2023.

 Marvellous Durowaiye/Reuters

(CNN) — Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn into office Monday, against the backdrop of a fractured nation, an ailing economy and spiraling insecurity.

The ceremony took place amid tight security at the 5,000-capacity Eagle Square venue in the capital, Abuja.