Niger coup leaders say they have evidence of treason to prosecute ousted president
(CNN) — Niger’s junta claimed Sunday it had gathered evidence to prosecute the country’s ousted President Mohamed Bazoum for “high treason,” upping the stakes in their brinkmanship against key neighbors in West Africa who have vowed to restore constitutional order in the coup-hit country.

“The Nigerien government has to date, gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent national and international authorities for high treason and undermining internal and external security of Niger,” said a statement by the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) of Niger, the military council that toppled the government in July.

CNN’s Martin Goillandeau contributed to this report.