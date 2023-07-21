See ex-GOP lawmaker's reaction to Trump's trial date
Video play button

(CNN) — Media organizations, including CNN, asked a magistrate judge Friday to unseal court filings related to seven search warrants the Justice Department sought in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents.

The existence of the seven warrants – which were sought in addition to the warrant federal investigators secured to search Mar-a-Lago last summer – was only made public last week. Their existence was revealed in a court order from Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart allowing the warrant materials to be shared with attorneys for Trump and his co-defendant in the classified documents prosecution, Walt Nauta. The court-approved warrants allowed investigators to search devices and accounts, according to the court filing, though more details are not available at this time.

CNN’s Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.