Newly released video contracts police narrative of Philadelphia shooting
(CNN) — An attorney representing the family of a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Philadelphia police officer last Monday released new surveillance video of the fatal police encounter that contradicts the initial narrative of the incident as provided by police.

Police initially told reporters that officers gave the man multiple commands to drop a weapon while he was outside his vehicle. Two days later, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the shooting occurred while the man was inside the vehicle, citing body worn camera footage that “made it very clear what we initially reported was not actually what happened.”