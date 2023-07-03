New Yorker: An ex-OceanGate employee once sent an ominous email raising safety concerns about the doomed Titan submersible

Salvaged pieces of the Titan submersible from OceanGate Expeditions arrive in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, via the Horizon Arctic ship, on June 28.

 David Hiscock/Reuters

(CNN) — A former OceanGate Expeditions employee emailed another ex-associate of the company years ago with concerns about the potential failings of its Titan submersible and an ominous warning about its CEO, who was killed last month with four others when the vessel imploded on a dive in the North Atlantic, according to The New Yorker.

“I don’t want to be seen as a Tattle tale but I’m so worried he kills himself and others in the quest to boost his ego,” David Lochridge wrote about OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush. The company hosted $250,000-a-ticket tourist excursions to the 111-year-old remains of the Titanic.

