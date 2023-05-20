New York lawmaker connected to non-profit accused of lying about homeless vets being pushed out of hotel for migrants says he’s no longer affiliated with foundation

A Town of Newburgh police vehicle patrols the grounds outside The Crossroads Hotel where two busloads of migrants arrived hours earlier, on May 11 in Newburgh, New York.

 John Minchillo/AP

(CNN) — A New York state assemblyman and former volunteer spokesperson for the non-profit accused of lying about homeless veterans being pushed out of a hotel to make room for migrants is no longer affiliated with the foundation, he told CNN.

Republican State Assemblyman Brian Maher said in a statement to CNN he was “devastated and disheartened” to learn claims homeless veterans were pushed out of the hotel to make room for migrants were false.

CNN’s Celina Tebor contributed to this report.