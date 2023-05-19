(CNN) — Claims that homeless veterans were pushed out of a Newburgh, New York, hotel to make room for migrants are false, according to two homeless men who told CNN they were part of a group of 15 who were offered money to pose as veterans.

The men allege they were offered as much as $200 to sell the ruse to a local chamber of commerce, which did not believe that veterans were pushed out for migrants, the men said.

CNN’s Polo Sandoval and Rob Frehse contributed to this report.