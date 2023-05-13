New York City will open the city's first asylum-seeker arrival center next week, as hundreds of migrants continue to arrive in the city each day, following the expiration of a pandemic-era border restriction, city officials said.

The center will double as the city's ninth Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center, as officials continue to plea for more state and federal government support in handling what Mayor Eric Adams refers to as a national crisis.

