New York City’s air pollution among the world’s worst as Canada wildfire smoke shrouds Northeast

(CNN) — New York City topped the list of the world’s worst air pollution Tuesday morning as harmful smoke wafted south from more than a hundred wildfires burning in Quebec.

Smoke from Canada’s fires has periodically engulfed the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic for more than a week, raising concerns over the harms of persistent poor air quality. New York City’s air quality index peaked above 150 on Tuesday, according to IQair – a level of pollution that is “unhealthy” for sensitive groups like the elderly, young children and those with respiratory issues.

CNN’s Robert Shackelford, Jennifer Gray and Monica Garrett contributed to this report.