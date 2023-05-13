Following New York City Mayor Eric Adams' announcement last week that the city will bus some migrants to hotels in nearby counties temporarily, officials in Orange County filed two lawsuits on Friday attempting to stop the plan -- even as some migrants have already arrived.

Filed in state court in Orange County, one of the lawsuits obtained by CNN alleges that the city's plan exceeds its authority, violates a county executive order and bypasses shelter licensing requirements. It asks the court to issue a preliminary injunction blocking the city's plan while the proceeding is pending.

CNN's Gloria Pazmino and Samantha Beech contributed to this report.