New York City is sinking due to its million-plus buildings, study says

 Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

(CNN) — New York City is sinking under the collective weight of all of its buildings, a new study has found.

This gradual process could spell trouble for a city around which the sea level has been rising more than twice as fast as the global rate — and is projected to rise between 8 inches and 30 inches by 2050.