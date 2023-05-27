(CNN) — New surveillance video shows newlyweds Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller driving down a road in Folly Beach, South Carolina, moments before an intoxicated driver crashed into them, killing the bride, law enforcement officials tell CNN.

The video obtained by CNN shows the newlyweds driving down the road in a golf cart and the alleged drunken driver, Jamie Lee Komoroski, speeding down the same road about two minutes after, Folly Beach Police Chief Andrew Gilreath told CNN.

CNN’s Michael Besozzi contributed to this report.