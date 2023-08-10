Justice Roberts wrote 'condescending' letter to Senate when asked to testify about ethics
Washington (CNN) — Calls to implement tougher ethics standards on Supreme Court justices are likely to be stirred again following the publication of a new report about Clarence Thomas’ lifestyle, though sources in both parties say there’s no chance that Congress will pass new legislation.

Last month, the Democratic-led Senate Judiciary Committee approved a bill along party lines that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices, who are not bound to the same code of conduct that applies to lower court judges.

