New study reveals what can calm snakes in times of stress — and it’s surprisingly relatable

The new study looking at Southern Pacific rattlesnakes could provide a starting point for additional research into the reptiles’ sociality.

 johnaudrey/iStockphoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — Snakes: They’re just like us — at least in one respect.

Like humans, the slithery reptiles may rely on others of their kind to stay calm in times of stress, according to a new study published Thursday in the journal Frontiers in Ethology.