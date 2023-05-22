New search for Briton Madeleine McCann, who disappeared as a toddler, will focus on land, not water

(CNN) — Police investigating the disappearance of Briton Madeleine McCann, who vanished as a toddler, will carry out a new search in Portugal based on a recent tip, German authorities told CNN on Monday.

The new search will take place near the Arade reservoir near the Portugese city of Silves, around 50 kilometers from the resort area where McCann disappeared in 2007, according to CNN affiliate CNN Portugal.