New Mexico gunman who killed 3 fired more than 100 rounds and was found with note in pocket, police say

(CNN) — The 18-year-old gunman who killed three elderly women out on morning drives in a northwestern New Mexico neighborhood this week fired more than 100 rounds from his yard before leaving the property with two pistols and wearing a bulletproof vest, Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said at a news conference Wednesday.

Gwendolyn Schofield, 98, her daughter Melody Ivie, 73, and Shirley Voita, 79, were slain Monday by Beau Adam Wilson, who was shot dead by responding police officers.

