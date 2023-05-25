(CNN) — A grand jury has indicted a New Jersey police officer on a manslaughter charge more than a year after authorities say he fatally shot a homeowner who called 911 to report two burglars, the state attorney general’s office said.

Mantua Township police officer Salvatore Oldrati shot Charles Sharp III several times in his Mantua Township front yard, killing him, in the early hours of September 14, 2021, officials said.

CNN’s Sabrina Souza contributed to this report.